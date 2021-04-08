GRCC baseball team to play Kellogg CC at LMCU Ballpark

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College baseball players will take the field later this month at Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark – home of the West Michigan Whitecaps.

The game will celebrate the college and its impact on the region, according to a news release Thursday.

They’ll play a doubleheader against Kellogg Community College, one of GRCC’s top opponents, on April 16 with games at 2 and 4:30 p.m.

Admission and parking are free.

“We are partners with Kellogg CC in education, but friendly rivals on the diamond,” GRCC President Bill Pink said. “We’re proud to highlight our student-athletes and community college sports in a fun, safe environment – and to cheer on the Raiders!”

GRCC will be strictly following state and local health department safety protocols.

Attendance will be limited to 2,500 spectators. The ballpark can normally hold 9,000 attendees.

Everyone attending will be required to have their temperature checked, wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.

“KCC and GRCC are aligned when it comes to our commitment to students, and we are grateful for the opportunity to play our Raider friends in Grand Rapids, but the competitor in me can’t help but say, ‘Go Bruins!’” said Adrian Bennings, president of Kellogg Community College.

The games will also be livestreamed by Michigan Sports Radio here.