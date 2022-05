BYRON CENTER, Mich. — For the second straight year, Grandville boys lacrosse will be playing in the Division 1 regional final.

The Bulldogs took down Mona Shores 9-5 in the regional semifinal on Wednesday night. They will take on Rockford next Tuesday for a trip to the state tournament.

These two are the same two teams who met in the regional final in 2021. The Rams won that game and ended the Bulldogs season. These two also already met earlier this season. Grandville won that game 15-5.