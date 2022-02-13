Watch
Grand Valley Women's Basketball Earns 16th Win In a Row

Lakers beat Michigan Tech 61-45
Grand Valley Women Earn 16th Win in a Row Against Tech
Posted at 11:50 PM, Feb 12, 2022
ALLENDALE, Mich. — No. 5 ranked Grand Valley women's basketball took down Michigan Tech 61-45 on Saturday.

The Lakers were lead by Ellie Droste, a Pewamo-Westphalia graduate, who had 19 points. Rylie Bisballe, a sophomore forward was second on the team with 17 points and 11 boards. That is her second double-double this week.

GVSU is 14-1 in the GLIAC. Their only loss coming against Saginaw Valley in early December.

Next up they will travel to Davenport to face the Panthers on Thursday, February 17th at 6 pm.

