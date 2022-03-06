Grand Valley Women roll past Tech for spot in GLIAC Championship

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley women's hoops in the GLIAC earned a spot in the GLIAC championship game on Sunday with a 71-57 win over Michigan Tech.

The first quarter was a back and fourth battle. The Lakers only led by 6. Thanks in large part to Hadley Williams, she totaled 7 points and 3 rebounds.

Ellie Droste, a Pewoma-Westphalia grad was clutch in the second, helping grand valley with a 11-2 run and then led 32-22 at the half. Ellie had 15 points and Emily Spitzley led the team with 18 total. Hannah Kulas also helped out with 11 board.

The Championship game is on Sunday at 3pm.