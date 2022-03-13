Grand Valley take down Drury, Play Walsh in Regional Final

ASHLAND, Ohio — Grand Valley Women's basketball takes down Drury in the midwest regional semifinals 74-69. The 6-seeded Lakers led for the majority of the game and pulled out the close win.

The win clinches what will be at least the second-best winning percentage for a single season in the GVSU program history. This will be the second time in four years the Lakers will play the regional final and third time in seven seasons under head coach Mike Williams.

Emily Spitzley led the Lakers with 28 points. Qay Stanton followed behind with 18.

They will play Walsh on Monday at 7pm in the regional championship.

