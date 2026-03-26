Grand Valley State Women's Basketball to face UAH in DII Final Four

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Grand Valley women's basketball team is headed to the final four!

Thursday the team takes on University of Alabama Huntsville in Pittsburgh as part of the DII NCAA Championship. This is the Lakers' third trip to the Final Four in the past five season, coming off last year's National Championship win.

The Lakers took down Carson-Newman in their Elite Eight game on Tuesday night, with a final score of 96-48.

More honors from the Lakers: Paige VanStee was named an All-American by the WBCA and MacKenzie Bisballe earned Third-Team honors from the D2CCA. Head coach Mike Williams was also named WBCA National Coach of the year for the second year in a row.

Find more information on how to watch tonight's game here.

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