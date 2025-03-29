GVSU claims national championship in DII women's basketball

PITTSBURGH, Penn. — West Michigan is the home of the latest collegiate national champions.

Grand Valley State University claimed the Division II NCAA title in women's basketball on Friday in a 70-58 win over Cal-State Dominguez Hills.

It's a GREAT day to be a Laker! 🏆#AnchorUp pic.twitter.com/yoc5ftvXxX — GVSU Women's Basketball (@gvsuwbb) March 29, 2025

It's the second national championship for the Lakers in women's basketball. The first came in 2006.

All season, Grand Valley has been led by senior Rylie Bisballe, who was named a Coaches Division II All-American by the Women's Basketball Coaches' Association. The forward from Lake City was also named the 2025 D2CCA Midwest Region Player of the Year, GLIAC Palyer of the Year, and GLIAC Defensive Player of the Year. She led the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 13.7 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game.

But on Friday it was Bisballe's younger sister MacKenzie who led the Lakers scoring with 14 points. Rylie added 13.

Grand Valley State held a narrow 15-12 lead with 1:13 left in the first quarter before scoring 11 of the next 12 points to go ahead 26-13 midway through the second. The Toros struggled from the field in the first half, starting the game by making just 5 of 18 shots (28%).

The Lakers led 38-21 at halftime and then scored the opening nine points of the third quarter, highlighted by a 3-pointer by MacKenzie Bisballe, to go ahead 47-21.

Ellie Droste added 11 points for GVSU. Lexi Plitzuweit, who had four points in 18 minutes, is the daughter of Dawn Plitzuweit, the head coach on GVSU's last championship team. Dawn is now the head coach at Minnesota.

Asia Jordan led CSUDH with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kya Pearson added 11 points. WBCA player of the year Nala Williams was held to seven points on 3-of-14 shooting.

Grand Valley State turned it over 26 times — the same number Cal-State Dominguez Hills forced per game this season to rank fifth in the nation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

