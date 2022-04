ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley softball gets a sweep over Northwood on Sunday. They beat the Timberwolves 4-1 in game one and 2-0 in game two.

The Lakers are now 19-4 on the season and 4-2 in GLIAC play.

Next up for GVSU will be a doubleheader on Wednesday, March 6th against Davenport at 3:30pm.