Grand Valley, Ferris will face off in the NCAA Regional Final

(WXMI) — Grand Valley is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division II women's basketball Midwest Regional, hosting the regional at home. The Lakers knocked off No. 8 Trevecca Nazarene on Friday 63-35 and No. 4 Northern Michigan on Saturday 72-44. Redshirt Sophomore Nicole Kamin led the way for the Lakers Saturday night with a game-high 20 points. They will now play Monday night in the regional final.

Ferris State entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed. The Bulldogs knocked off No. 6 Lewis on Friday 75-53 and No. 2 Ashland on Saturday 64-59. Senior Chloe Idoni led the Bulldogs with 21 points.

Ferris and Grand Valley will now meet for the third time this season on Monday. Ferris won the first game back on January 20th 71-65, the Lakers won the second game 63-38. The winner on Monday night will move on to the quarterfinals.

WATCH: For full highlights from the Lakers and Bulldogs semi-final games on Saturday night.