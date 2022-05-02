Grand Valley Earns Back to Back GLIAC Lacrosse Championships

ALLENDALE, Mich. — For the second straight year, the Grand Valley Lakers are GLIAC Women's Lacrosse champions. They were ranked number one in the conference tournament and beat the 2-seed Davenport 16-8 on Sunday.

Senior Sophie Conroy led the team with five goals. Junior Kate DeYoung followed with three goals. In total, seven different Lakers scored in Sundays win.

"It feels really good. You know, I think last year we got that and I got a ring last year to with team that we had was amazing and this year like, we just keep that program rolling and we're really, you know, building a program that is successful and you know, holding ourselves to a higher standard," said senior attacker Sophie Conroy.

"I think everything that we've worked on this year, challenging each other is the biggest, biggest part of it. We've all come into practice every single day knowing that we're each other's best competition. And having that attitude is really stepped up our playing level," said junior attacker Kate DeYoung.

"I think our fifth year, seniors but Sophie Connery and Olivia Esposito bring a lot of leadership you know, they came back with a lot of purpose and both had big games today. But I think we're really just a full team through and through you know, every player has a huge role or offense is always really spread out. And so it's fun that it can be anyone today out in the field," said Head Coach Mackenzie Lawler.

GVSU is now 18-1 this season. They were undefeated in conference play. The selection show for the NCAA DII women's lacrosse regional tournament is set for Sunday May 8th.