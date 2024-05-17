Grand Valey baseball drops Game 1 in NCAA Midwest Regional

(WXMI) — The Grand Valley baseball team lost its opening round game of the NCAA Divison II Midwest Regional to Maryville University 8-5.

Designated hitter Jonas Gulbrandsen got the scoring going for GVSY with a solo home in the top of the fifth, his 12th of the year, to pull GVSU within one run, 2-1.

Maryville took the lead before GVSU answered with three runs in the top of the eighth to tie the game at 5-5. First baseman Logan Anderson singled and third baseman Jake Rydquist walked. Second baseman Ayden VanEnkevort doubled to right center to score Anderson and Rydquist, but was thrown out at third trying to stretch it to a triple. Center fielder Kyle Nott singled and then scored on a Gulbrandsen single to left to score Nott and tie the game.

Maryville hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the eight and went on to win the game 8-5.

The Lakes will now play in an elimination game on Friday, May 17th at 4:00 p.m. against the University of Indianapolis.