Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Announced

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame announced its five-member 2024 class.

Mary Cicerone:

A Coopersville basketball standout who went on to play at the University of Detroit Mercy. She became Michigan’s winningest girls high school coach at Bloomfield Hills Marian where her teams won over 700 games and six Class A championships.

Bill Dufek:

An All-American in football and wrestling at East Grand Rapids High School. Played football at the University of Michigan and was an All-American.

Allison Fouch:

Earned All-American honors in golf at Michigan State University. Played six seasons on the LPGA Tour, including 2008 when she was ranked among the top 50 golfers on the LPGA Tour.

Joe Staley:

A standout at Rockford who played college football at Central Michigan University. Was drafted 28th overall and played 13 years for the San Francisco 49ers where he was named to the Pro Bowl six times and to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

Jimmy Carter:

A high school standout basketball player at South High School. Served as an assistant coach at Ottawa Hills, Creston and Union and head girls’ coach at East Kentwood. He is being inducted as the Warren Reynolds Lifetime Achievement Award winner for 2024.

The induction ceremony will take place on Friday, September 27th at Van Andel Arena.

