Grand Rapids Rise sign PVF top blocker and Michigan native Ali Bastianelli

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Rise have signed middle blocker Ali Bastianelli for the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season. Bastianelli is a Michigan native growing up in Marysville, Mich. She played last season with the San Diego Mojo and was the League’s best blocker averaging 1.02 blocks per set.

“I decided to join the Rise because I felt it was time for me to come home,” Bastianelli said in a release. “I’m a Michigan native and have so much pride being from here. I wanted a chance to represent the state I’m from, at the highest level competing for a championship. I’m very excited to work with the staff and get to know the Grand Rapids community.”

Bastianelli was traded to the Mojo from the Atlanta Vibe during the inaugural 2023 Pro Volleyball Federation draft. The Mojo also received Kendra Dahlke, while the Vibe used the No. 2 overall draft pick to select Magdalena Jehlářová. Bastianelli recorded 74 kills, 63 blocks, and 11 aces in 19 matches to help the Mojo reach the playoffs last season.

Prior to joining Pro Volleyball Federation, Bastianelli played three seasons with the Athletes Unlimited Pro League. She also played professionally in Puerto Rico for two seasons and in France for one season.

Bastianelli also plays on the United States women’s national team. She was a 2022 Pan-American Cup Final Six finalist after reaching the semifinals in 2021, and also had a semifinals appearance at the 2022 Pan-American Cup.

Bastianelli was a three-time AVCA All-American selection at the University of Illinois. She racked up a school-record 750 total blocks, 925 kills, and 46 aces in 135 matches played. Bastianelli collected All-Big Ten honors three times, including a First Team nod her senior season. She helped the No. 3-ranked Fighting Illini reach the NCAA Final Four in 2018.

Playing at Marysville High School, Bastianelli was ranked the No. 10 recruit in the nation according to PrepVolleyball.com’s “Senior Aces” list. She was a 2014 Under Armour First Team All-American and a three-time Michigan Class B All-State selection.

