Grand Rapids Rise sign PFV champ, Michigan native Paige Briggs-Romine

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Rise have signed outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine for the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season. Briggs-Romine is a Michigan native, growing up in Ortonville, Michigan. Briggs-Romine returns home after winning the inaugural 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation championship with the Omaha Supernovas in her first professional season.

“I chose the Grand Rapids Rise because this is my home state,” Briggs-Romine said in a release. “I have lived in Michigan my whole life and can't wait to have my family and friends at the games.”

Briggs-Romine already has a connection to West Michigan. Prior to signing with the Rise, Briggs-Romine got married to Connor Romine on June 15, 2024, in Rockford, Michigan.

Briggs-Romine played in 25 matches during her rookie campaign with the Supernovas. She finished the season with 86 kills on a .222 hitting percentage, along with 107 digs, 10 aces, and five blocks. Her best match of the season arguably came against the Rise in the May 12 regular-season finale, when the 5-foot-10 attacker produced a season-high 19 points off 17 kills and two aces. She also had 13 digs for her third double-double of the season. ]

Prior to her professional career, Brigg-Romine was a standout at Western Kentucky University from 2019 to 2023. During her five-year tenure, she amassed an impressive stat line of 1,857 kills on a .307 hitting percentage, complemented by 1,426 digs, 212 blocks, 184 aces, and 162 assists across 156 matches She was a three-time AVCA All-American honors and was recognized as the Conference USA Alyssa Cavanaugh Player of the Year in 2023.

Brigg-Romine homeschooled for seven and a half years before attending Western Kentucky University. She played volleyball at Oxford High School and Lake Orion High School. Her contributions were crucial in securing Lake Orion's Class A State Championship during her senior year, establishing her as a top talent in the state. Briggs-Romine was a two-time All-State selection and 2018 Miss Michigan Volleyball finalist.

