Grand Rapids Rise re-sign four players for 2025 season

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Rise have re-signed middle blockers Marin Grote and Alyssa Jensen and outside hitters Erika Pritchard and Symone Abbott for the 2025 season.

The four players combined to play in 69 matches last season, totaling 397 kills, 274 digs, 109 blocks, and 27 aces. Pritchard and Grote both started and played significant minutes in the playoffs to help the Rise reach the championship match. Abbott and Jensen both started throughout the regular season. The four players have a combined 13 seasons of professional experience.

Holland native Alyssa Jensen completed her first professional season with the Rise after last playing at Michigan State from 2014-17 under head coach George. The 6-foot-4 middle blocker made her professional debut on Feb. 23 against San Diego. Jensen played in 13 matches and notched 24 kills, 19 blocks, 11 digs, and three aces. She made seven consecutive starts throughout March and into early April.

“I decided to sign with Rise for a second season because I love Cathy, Grand Rapids, and the loyal fans,” Jensen said in a release. “I'm grateful for the opportunity to be a role model for young girls, including my own daughter. The 2024 season was special in so many ways, and I can't wait to see what's in store for the 2025 season.”

The Grand Rapids Rise have six players under contract for the 2025 season.

