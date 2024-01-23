Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Grand Rapids Rise inaugural season starts this week

Grand Rapids Rise inaugural season starts this week
Grand Rapids Rise Practice January 2024
Posted at 12:36 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 00:36:35-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Rise inaugural starts this week. The Rise will play all of its home games at Van Andel Arena starting Thursday night when they take on the Columbus Fury. The Rise is part of the seven-team Pro Volleyball Federation launching this year.

"We really have come together since the training camp and developed a lot of comradery there and the team grew closer together. We added the draftees after that and we've watched how that's come together," Rise head coach Cathy George said. "We know this team is going in it for the right reasons, going after it."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book