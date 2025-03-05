Grand Rapids Rampage football franchise set to return in 2026

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of Grand Rapids' sports franchises from the past could make a return to the furniture city in the near future.

A new football team donning the Rampage moniker announced it will take the field in 2026 in the new National Gridiron League (NGL).

The original Rampage franchise played in the Arena Football League from 1998 to 2008, winning a single league championship in 2001. The team officially folded in 2010.

Now 15 years later, a new team will play as the raging rhinos, but it will miss the gridiron league's inaugural season in 2025.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said an NGL spokesperson. “We remain fully committed to bringing professional football to Grand Rapids and are confident the Rampage will play a pivotal role in our future success. We aim to launch strong and grow steadily, ensuring all teams are set up for long-term competitiveness and community engagement.”

The 2025 NGL season will feature 8 teams, with Grand Rapids and Cleveland set to join in 2026.

It is not immediately clear who is behind the Rampage franchise, with only a team spokesperson providing a statement.

“While we are eager to compete, we respect the league’s direction and are excited to continue building our team, community presence, and fan base over the next year."

Where the Rampage would call home, who will coach, and what players will join are all to be determined.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube