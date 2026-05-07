Grand Rapids Griffins win game three to take 2-1 series lead

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After what seemed like forever (officially 25 days), the Grand Rapids Griffins were back in front of a home crowd of 7,581 fans at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday night, and it was worth the wait. Grand Rapids beat the Manitoba Moose 4-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinal series.

Where game one and two were stingy on offense, Wednesday's bout back in GR saw Jakub Rychlovsky score his first goal of the postseason to open things in the first period, followed by Erik Gustafsson scoring in the second, and two goals by Carter Mazur.

Michal Postava continued his piping-hot start between the pipes with 15 saves, continuing a streak of not allowing more than three goals in any game during this season.

Game four is set for 7:00 pm on Friday back in downtown Grand Rapids, with the Griffins aiming to eliminate the Moose from the playoffs. You can check out ticket information here.

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