Grand Rapids Griffins to host 9th Red Kettle Game next Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins will host the team’s ninth annual Red Kettle Game next Friday!

Attendees are encouraged to wear red. This will help raise awareness for the Salvation Army.

You can also leave donations at red kettles posted in the lobby and concourse.

The Salvation Army’s brass band will treat spectators to a performance of the national anthem. You might even hear them play a few holiday classics on the concourse at intermission!

The Griffins will don special jerseys in light of the occasion, and some of them will be autographed before they are auctioned off.

The game against the Chicago Wolves starts at 7 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube