Grand Rapids Griffins get two new assistant coaches

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins will soon have two new assistant coaches. The Detroit Red Wings have announced the hiring of Stephane Julien and Brian Lashoff to the hockey team.

Julien has been the head coach of the Sherbrooke Phoenix since midway through the 2015-2016 season. He was previously an assistant coach for the team from 2012-2016. Julien has also served as general manager for the team since 2020.

During the 2022-23 season, Julien helped lead the Sherbrooke Phoenix to a Central Division title and a trip to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) semifinals. He was also named the QMJHL Coach of the Year, as well as the QMJHL General Manager of the Year.

Lashoff previously played for the Grand Rapids Griffins, and spent all or part of 14 seasons on the team’s blue line, including the last three as the team’s captain and seven campaigns with the Detroit Red Wings.

In January 2013, Lashoff became the 126th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL, when he made his debut in Detroit in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Lashoff began his coaching career two months after retiring from professional hockey.

“I am very excited and grateful to be joining the staff in Grand Rapids following my playing career,” said Lashoff. “I look forward to helping Dan Watson and the rest of our staff in the continued development of our players while competing at the highest level.” He went on to say, “Staying in hockey was always a priority of mine and I am motivated by the opportunity to be able to work with these players, to help them make the most of their careers.”

“We’re excited to bring back Brian and welcome Stephane to the Griffins organization,” said Griffins General Manager Shawn Horcoff. “Both men bring a wealth of knowledge that we believe will translate to success in their new roles. In 14 seasons as a player in Grand Rapids, Brian established himself as a leader on and off the ice and was a respected voice in the locker room and across the league. Stephane has infused a winning culture to Sherbrooke of the QMJHL in more than a decade behind the bench and has a proven track record of developing young players, which will be a major asset to the Griffins’ coaching staff.”

The home portion of the Griffins’ 2023-24 season is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 13.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube