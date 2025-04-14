Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Grand Rapids Gold GM tapped to run Denver Nugget's front office as interim GM

Ben Tenzer.jpg
Denver Nuggets
A headshot of Ben Tenzer, General Manager of the Grand Rapids Gold, and interim General Manager of the Denver Nuggets
Ben Tenzer.jpg
Posted

DENVER — The general manager of Grand Rapids' professional basketball team is getting the (temporary) call-up to the big leagues.

Ben Tenzer was named the interim general manager of the Denver Nuggets, the parent organization of the Grand Rapids Gold.

The Nuggets fired its general manager and head coach less than a week ago, even as the team had already qualified for the playoffs.

Tenzer will take over the front office as the Nuggets start the postseason hosting the Los Angeles Clippers. It's not clear if he is considered a candidate for the full-time role.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.