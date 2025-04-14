Grand Rapids Gold GM tapped to run Denver Nugget's front office as interim GM

DENVER — The general manager of Grand Rapids' professional basketball team is getting the (temporary) call-up to the big leagues.

Ben Tenzer was named the interim general manager of the Denver Nuggets, the parent organization of the Grand Rapids Gold.

The Nuggets fired its general manager and head coach less than a week ago, even as the team had already qualified for the playoffs.

Tenzer will take over the front office as the Nuggets start the postseason hosting the Los Angeles Clippers. It's not clear if he is considered a candidate for the full-time role.

Congratulations to Gold GM Ben Tenzer who has been named the Denver Nuggets’ interim GM! 👏 pic.twitter.com/fUWUqMv4O9 — Grand Rapids Gold (@NBAGrandRapids) April 14, 2025

