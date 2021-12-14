Grand Rapids Gold acquire former All-Star Isaiah Thomas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 2-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas has been acquired by the Grand Rapids Gold, the team announced today.

The Gold are the NBA G League Affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, and play their home games at the DeltaPlex Arena.

Thomas is a 10-year NBA Veteran, having played with the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Washintgon Wizards. He most recently played with the New Orleans Pelicans.

In his decade-long career, Thomas averaged 18 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field, 36.3% from the three point line, and 87.2% percent from the foul line.

He is a two-time NBA All-Star (2016 and 2017) and a five-time NBA Player of the Week.

Thomas is set to make his debut for the Gold on Wednesday, December 15, in Grand Rapids, as they'll take on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

That game is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

