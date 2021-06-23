Grand Rapids Community College names new athletic director

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lauren Ferullo will be Grand Rapids Community College’s new athletics director, the college announced Wednesday.

She brings more than 20 years of experience in athletic leadership to the program, having been Davenport University’s assistant athletic director for compliance since 2010 and having held a similar role at Lake Erie College in Ohio.

She will be GRCC’s first woman athletic director.

“Lauren has a proven track record of leadership and will do an outstanding job guiding the athletic program,” GRCC President Bill Pink said. “For more than 100 years, GRCC has been an institution where student-athletes have come to gain an excellent education while working with some of the very best coaches in the business. We’re proud of that tradition, and I know Lauren is the right person to lead the next generation of Raiders.”

At Davenport, Ferullo worked with students and staff to ensure athletes maintained academic and other responsibilities to be eligible for competition.

She served as the main liaison between the athletics department and other departments with compliance responsibilities, including the registrar, admissions and financial aid offices.

Ferullo also prepared the university for its transition from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics to NCAA Division II.

“I’m excited to be a part of the proud GRCC Raiders tradition,” Ferullo said. “Our goal is to prepare students to be successful both on and off the court. I want to ensure we provide them with the best possible student-athlete experience.”

She follows Interim Athletic Director David Selmon, who guided the program for a year while also serving as associate dean of student affairs.

Ferullo starts in her new role on July 19.

