Grand Rapids Community College names new men's basketball coach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Joe Fox has been appointed head coach of the Grand Rapids Community College men’s basketball team for the 2021-22 season after serving as an assistant coach at GRCC, Calvin University and Lansing Community College.

Fox has been GRCC’s assistant coach since 2019 and also held the role from 2012 to 2014, according to a news release Tuesday.

“I am excited and grateful to be named the head coach of the program that gave me my start in the field,” Fox said. “I would like to thank coach Jeff Bauer for bringing me back to GRCC two years ago and providing me the opportunity to coach at GRCC. We have a great group of returning Raiders and a talented batch of newcomers for the 2021-22 team. I can’t wait to get to work with them.”

Coaching runs in Fox’s family.

His father, Gary Fox, and grandfather, George Fox, both coached high school basketball in Michigan for 25 years. George Fox won a state championship with Ervin “Magic” Johnson at Lansing’s Everett High in 1977.

Fox works as a career coach at Aquinas College and has been the event manager for the Gus Macker basketball tournament since 2008.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University in 2012 and a master’s degree from Grand Valley State University in 2019.

“Joe has a great amount of experience coaching and has a passion for basketball,” GRCC said in a statement. “He’s familiar with our student-athletes and our proud Raider tradition, and I know he’ll do a great job in this role.”

Bauer stepped down after two seasons to spend more time with his young family.