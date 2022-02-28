GR Native back in West Michigan while playing in USHL

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Most 18 year olds are in their last semester of high school. making plans for what their next life steps will be and hanging out with friends. But Grand Rapids native Gibson Homer doesn’t live the life of a normal young adult.

“I actually graduated a year early already through online high school, so when I came to Chicago I didn’t really have to worry too much about school and I could focus on hockey,” said Chicago Steel Goalie, Gibson Homer.

At just 15, Gibson moved to Metro Detroit to play on the US national U17 team. He played there for two years before getting drafted by the Chicago Steel this spring. The 6’5 goalie was their first pick in phase two of the draft and he’s very happy with the progress he’s made this season.

“I think it’s been a great year with a lot of growth for me. The coaches here are equally as talented and equally as focused on development for each and every player. So I’m really happy with how that’s been going for me,” said Homer.

Homer has played 23 games this season, earning 11 wins and has a 3.44 goals against-average. The Steel swept the Lumberjakcks in Muskegon this weekend and currently sit at first in the east. There’s one thing he wants to earn before college starts.

“Hopefully with the Clark Cup and a ring around my finger if all things go well. You know, I think we have the team here and the talent to get to that level. So right now we’re taking it one game at a time and hopefully at the end it will all pay off for me.

Homer will trade the Windy City for the desert heat this fall. He’s committed to join the up and coming team at Arizona State. Their growing popularity wasn’t the only draw to go out west.

“The weather, that’s a nice fortunate factor. But the main thing there was the coaching. The opportunity it gives me to hopefully move on to the next level. You know, it’s a new program so I’m excited to help build the tradition there and help increase it’s name as a legit hockey school,” said Homer.

While he’s looking forward to his time in Tempe he’s keeping his sights set on what his future career could look like as well.

“This is my draft year so hopefully a team selects me in that and from there I’ll head to Arizona State and whenever I feel and they feel that I’m ready I’ll move on up,” said Homer.