Golden Eagle becomes first in program history to compete in all track events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Peter Willcome usually runs the hurdles. But also now is the first cornerstone athlete to compete in every single track event.

"It's really fun being the first person to do them all. You don't have to be great at everything, you just have to be okay enough to get it done," said Willcome.

"He really responded to the idea back in his sophomore year and it took us a long time and a lot of planning to make sure he did it without destroying the other events that he does," said Head Coach Andy Wright.

Last weekend at Sienna Heights, Peter completed the final event, The 10k run but says his two favorites always involved a challenge.

"Pole vault was a pretty crazy event. Going upside down is just the weirdest experience ever, especially never having done that before. It's not very natural. But the steeplechase was definitely the most fun event I ever did," said Willcome.

He competed in 26 events total and says he had a new level of respect for his teammates in different events.

"Especially the distance runners I have massive respect for them for how much work they put in and they're very difficult when they're competing. So much harder than what we do as sprinters," said Willcome.

Peter also has a reminder for anyone wanting to try something new.

"All I want to say is you don't have to be good at something, you just have to have determination," said Willcome.

Cornerstone will compete in the WHAC championships on May 4th and 5th at Sienna Heights.