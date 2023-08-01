GLIAC introducing instant replay for 2023 football season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At GLIAC media day on Monday, conference commissioner Kris Dunbar announced that they will be implementing instant replay for the upcoming season.

Dubar said in January the conference started to heavely consider working with a company to allow replay options. They soon started working with a company called Sky Coach that will bring the technology to all of the GLIAC schools.

"We'll be the 5th conference out of all of division two to use instant replay. So it's still very much in it's infancy stages but our coaches were 100% on board and our football officials really wanted to see that implemented too so we knew it was important," said Kris Dunbar.

Many of the players and coaches are in favor of the new system. Abe Swanson, a senior linebacker at Grand Valley says it's good to determine plays in the game, but also player safety.

"Making sure that players are okay, players are feeling well. I think that's the aspect that most people don't see about it. They're thinking about game changing plays, feet in bounds. But player safety with instantly replay that can keep things intact and keep it going" said Abe Swanson.

Davenport Head Coach Sparky McEwen is also in favor of the new technology.

"When you're in a game that means something and there's a call that can change the game why not exercise the opportunity to throw the red glad? I'm excited for it," said Sparky McEwen.

Dunbar said that in the first year of the program in the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association, six of the nine targeting calls were overturned. The reversal of a call like that could mean the difference between a student-athlete being suspended or not.

They expect to see some hiccups in this first year with everyone learning the new technology but the support for it has been overwhelming.