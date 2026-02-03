Gibson and Raymond power Red Wings to a 2-0 victory over the Avalanche

DENVER (AP) — John Gibson stopped 21 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and Lucas Raymond scored and had his team-leading 41st assist as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-0 on Monday night.

Gibson improved to 22-11-2 with his 28th career shutout, which was Colorado's first since Feb. 4, 2025, ending a run of 87 consecutive games with at least a goal.

Detroit was 0-14-1 in its previous 15 games against Colorado entering Monday, including a 5-0 home loss two days earlier in which Gibson allowed four goals on 17 shots.

After being shut out on Sunday, the Red Wings scored 33 seconds into the first period, with Raymond finding a wide-open Marco Kasper on an odd-man rush.

It was the third time in the past nine games Kasper has scored after he was held without a goal in 44 of his previous 45 games. Prior to his assist, Raymond had gone three consecutive games without a point, his longest pointless stretch of the season.

Raymond scored his 19th goal of the season into an empty net with 30 seconds remaining.

With the loss, the Avalanche fell to 5-7-2 in their past 14 games after starting the season 31-2-7. It was the third home loss in the past 17 days for Colorado, which had recorded a point in its first 22 home games this season.

Though it came in a losing effort, the Avalanche welcomed back star defenseman Devon Toews, who had missed the previous 13 games with an upper-body injury. He finished with a blocked shot and two hits in 20:19 of ice time.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves in the loss.

Up next

Red Wings: Visit Utah on Wednesday.

Avalanche: Host San Jose on Wednesday.

