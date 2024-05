(WXMI) — FOX Sports has announced its full Friday night FOX College Football schedule with games starting on Friday, September 13th. Arizona will travel to Kansas State on September 13 at 8 p.m.

Notable Games:

Friday, October 4th

Michigan State at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Friday, November 22nd

Purdue at Michigan State, 8 p.m.

Where to Watch:

You can catch all the games on FOX 17 and see the full schedule here.

