A familiar face hits the field: former Whitecaps Kevin McGonigle makes his Tigers debut

There's a familiar West Michigan face on the field!

Former West Michigan Whitecaps player Kevin McGonigle is making his Tigers debut in Detroit against Saint Louis.

McGonigle quickly jumped to a starting role with the Tigers this season. Six games into the year, he is living up to the hype with a .364 batting average going into today's game.

He played 14 games with the Whitecaps in 2024 and 36 games during their championship 2025 season before moving up the minor league ranks.

Whitecaps pitcher CJ Wiens, who played with McGonigle last season, told me his success is not surprising at all.

"Just being on the team with them, playing with them, I mean, everybody knew that kind of the person he's going to be, I mean, but yeah, he's just, he was great player, and obviously still doing it," Wiens said.

Meanwhile, the Whitecaps started their season on the road Thursday, picking up right where they left off by beating Lake County 1-0.

They will play two more games before coming home to LMCU for their home opener on Tuesday, April 7.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accurate.

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