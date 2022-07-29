Former Lions defensive back William White dies at 56

(WXYZ) — William White, who played six of his 11 NFL seasons for the Detroit Lions, died at the age of 56, the team announced Thursday.

White appeared in 95 games for the Lions from 1988-93, tallying 450 tackles and 13 interceptions.

"I loved William," said Lions special assistant to the president Chris Spielman, who was White's teammate in Detroit. "We shared experiences of joy and sorrow on and off the field. He was and always will be my brother."

Following his time in Detroit, White played three seasons (1994-96) for the Kansas City Chiefs and two seasons (1997-98) for the Atlanta Falcons.