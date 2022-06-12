Watch
Sports

Actions

Forest Hills Northern-Eastern falls in D1 lacrosse title game

The Birdogs lost in overtime to Brighton
Forest Hills Northern-Eastern falls in D1 lacrosse title game
Posted at 11:02 PM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 23:02:45-04

ROCKFORD, Mich. — In the Division one state title game, Forest Hills Northern-Eastern fell to Brighton in overtime.

The Birddogs led at halftime, 7-2. Brighton came out and scored five unanswered goals against FHNE to make it a tie game. Both teams scored three more goals that sent it to overtime.

Carly Wittlinger scored three goals. Alayna Davis led FHNE with four goals.

FHNE was not able to score in OT and Brighton did which earned the Bulldogs the 2022 championship. The Birddogs ended their year 17-3.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News