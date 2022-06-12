Forest Hills Northern-Eastern falls in D1 lacrosse title game

ROCKFORD, Mich. — In the Division one state title game, Forest Hills Northern-Eastern fell to Brighton in overtime.

The Birddogs led at halftime, 7-2. Brighton came out and scored five unanswered goals against FHNE to make it a tie game. Both teams scored three more goals that sent it to overtime.

Carly Wittlinger scored three goals. Alayna Davis led FHNE with four goals.

FHNE was not able to score in OT and Brighton did which earned the Bulldogs the 2022 championship. The Birddogs ended their year 17-3.