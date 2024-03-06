Forest Hills Central alum and Michigan State guard earns Big Ten honors

(WXMI) — Forest Hills Central graduate and current Michigan State guard Theryn Hallock has won the Big Ten sixth Player of the Year. The sophomore played in 29 games averaging over 11 points a game under first-year head coach Robyn Fralick. The Grand Rapids native played a big role in the Spartans going 22 and 7 this year and clinching the number four seed in the Big Ten tournament.

"I'm very proud of myself, but I couldn't do it without this coaching staff and my teammates. I put the work in and I'm very proud of myself for that but our season is not done yet so we have to keep going through this tournament," Hallock said.

The Spartans are the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.