Folds of Honor tees off for 3rd year, with addition of women's division

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — For the third year in a row, American Dunes is hosting the Folds of Honor Collegiate golf tournament - New this year is a women's division.

Michigan State women's golf coach and Kentwood native, Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll, shared her excitement for her team and other female golfers to be able to compete in this tournament.

"My own daughter is playing for Grand Valley here. One of my former players is the Head Coach at Notre Dame, one of my other former players is the Head Coach at UNC. Michigan State is hosting, I'm from Grand Rapids so there are a lot of come full circle things happening this week. And being on the Golf Channel is wonderful for all teams," said Slobodnik-Stoll.

Michigan State senior Brooke Biermann finished the first round tied for fifth, one under. As a team, the Spartans are in 10th place.

Grand Valley's Julia Sanchez carded two birdies on the day, shooting 74 and is tied for 17th. The Lakers are currently in 13th place overall.

The MSU and GVSU men's teams are also competing this week. Michigan State is tied for third with Notre Dame and Texas. While the Lakers are in 6th place.

Play resumes on Tuesday morning, with the third round finishing the tournament on Wednesday.

