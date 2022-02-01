Floyd Mayweather announces Pit Viper partnership, new racing team

(WXMI) — Grand Rapids native and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has announced his partnership with sunglasses manufacturer Pit Viper.

Mayweather says the partnership will debut at the Daytona 500 as The Money Team Racing (TMTR) on Feb. 20, 2022, with Kaz Grala at the wheel of the No. 50 car.

“I love fast cars and I love to compete,” says Mayweather. “I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn't worth doing to me. With that being said, this move into auto racing seems to be a perfect fit for the Mayweather brand.”

We’re told 23-year-old Grala is the youngest NASCAR winner in Daytona history.

“It’s an honor to be behind the wheel for Floyd Mayweather’s entrance into NASCAR,” says Grala. “I know Floyd is here to win, and I absolutely feel that everyone involved in this program is capable of making that happen.”

Fans are encouraged to follow TMTR on Facebook and Twitter for prizes and merchandise.

