Flint boxer Claressa Shields won the ESPY Award for Best Boxer on Wednesday night at ESPN's annual award show.

Shields, 28, is the first woman to ever win the ESPY Award for best boxer, and was given the award before the show started.

She was up for the award against Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson.

Shields is the only boxer in history to hold all four major world titles in boxing and has two Olympic gold medals.