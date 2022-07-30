Watch Now
Sports

Actions

FireKeepers Casino 400 welcomes in NASCAR drivers next weekend

Chase Briscoe won his first Cup Series event in March
Chase Briscoe won his first Cup Series event in March
Posted at 11:15 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 23:15:49-04

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Chase Briscoe is in position to earn a playoff spot on the NASCAR circuit this year and a win or top finish at the FireKeepers Casino 400 will help push him into one of those spots.

The Indiana native earned his first career win the Cup Series back in March in Phoenix. It had been a long time coming for the 27 year old who's dad and grandpa are former racers.

Races will take place August 6 and 7 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. You can find a link to the schedule and tickets here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered