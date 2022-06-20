FHE father/son duo celebrates state title & fathers day

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Forest Hills Eastern baseball won the division two state championship on Saturday. The Hawks are a close knit group but specifically for a father, son duo. Ian Hearn is the head coach at FHE and his son, Leo, is the starting catcher.

The two have played and coached together for most of Leo's life. Ian won a state championship with Rockford in 2011, and Leo always wanted to be a part of that.

"Every since then I've always wanted to do it with him too so I'm just so happy that I had the opportunity to win a state championship with my dad," said Leo.

"I wouldn't trade it. There's been times where it's been really, really hard. And you wonder how to balance when you turn the coach at up and when to put the dad hat on but this was very special," said Ian Hearn.