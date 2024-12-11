Ferris State University volleyball player Olivia Henneman-Dallape named best in Division II

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University's unbeaten season is resulting in some national accolades for individual team members.

Olivia Henneman-Dallape was named the National Player of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. She's the first Bulldog ever to win the award. The Senior has notched 483 kills and 161 digs so far in 2024.

benjamin amato A headshot of Olivia Henneman-Dallape

Along with the award, Henneman-Dallape was named a first-team All-American. Also named All-Americans were senior Kaylee Maat on the second team and senior Claire Nowicki earned an honorable mention.

benjamin amato A headshot of Kaylee Maat

It marked consecutive seasons all three were named All-Americans; Maat and Nowicki received the honor for the third-straight year.

benjamin amato A headshot of Claire Nowicki

Head coach Tia Brandel-Wilhelm was picked as AVCA Division II National Coach of the Year.

The Bulldogs are undeafeated in 2024 with a 34-0 record. The top-seeded team heads to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA tournament this week. Ferris State faces 8 seed Bentley University on Thursday in South Dakota.

