Ferris State football team gets rare invite to the White House

After taking home a NCAA Division II national championship, the Ferris State Bulldogs may be notching another #1 spot in athletic history.
Posted at 4:33 PM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 16:47:14-04

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — After taking home a NCAA Division II national championship, the Ferris State Bulldogs may be notching another kind of #1 spot.

Invited by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a ceremony in the nation's capital, the Bulldogs are believed to bethe first Division II football team to visit the White House.

On Monday, Ferris student athletes will travel with head coach Tony Annesse and other staff members to Washington D.C., where they will take part in “College Athlete Day,” a celebration of several national championship teams from NCAA Divisions I, II and III.

White House invites are more commonly extended to NCAA Division I champions from the NBA, WNBA, NFL, NHL, NASCAR and MLS.

"This is a great honor to have our program and university selected to be recognized at such as historic landmark," said Annese. "We're looking forward to the experience and being able to represent our program, institution and community on a national stage."

The Bulldogs won back-to-back national championships, with a 28-1 record over the past two seasons and an eight-year run in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

