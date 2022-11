BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University hit a very snowy gridiron Saturday afternoon to take on Davenport in division two football playoffs.

The Bulldogs dominated, defeating the Panthers 41-7.

FSU will host Pittsburg State Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. for the second round of the NCAA division two playoffs.

