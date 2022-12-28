Ferris State beats MSU to face Western in GLI Championship

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the second time this season, Western Michigan and Ferris State will face off. This time for the GLI championship.

The Bulldogs beat Michigan State on Tuesday night 4-2. Jason Brancheau scored the first goal of the night off of a power play in the first period.

Michigan State fired back with back to back goals in the second. Both of them scored by Cole Krygier.

Then in the third period it was goals by Mitch Deelstra, Connor McGrath and Tyler Schleppe to finish out the game.

The GLI championship will be Wednesday, December 28th at 7pm at Van Andel Arena.