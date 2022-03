CANTON, Ohio — In the second round of the DII men's basketball tournament, Ferris State falls to Hillsdale.

The Bulldogs finished its season with a 22-9 overall record with the Bulldogs earning their first national tournament win since the 2018 national championship.

Walt Kesler had a team high of 19 points. Followed by Dorian Aluyi added 16 points and 11 boards in a double-double effort.