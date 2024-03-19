Ferris knocks off Grand Valley, punches its ticket to the Division II Elite Eight

(WXMI) — The No. 3 seed Ferris State knocked off No. 1 Grand Valley 49-46 in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional. Ferris and Grand Valley had met two previous times this team. The Bulldogs one the first match-up and the Lakers took the second game.

Ferris State won the rubber match and wins the regional.

"It was awesome. The environment from Grand Valley and Ferris State, the fans that showed out, this is probably one of the greatest games in women's basketball history in West Michigan. You don't get two teams matching up with this much on the line. I'm just so proud of my kids, they're super tough, they always believed they were going to win this game," Ferris State women's basketball head coach Kurt Westendorp said.

WATCH: For full highlights