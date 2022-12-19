Ferris Football back home after championship win

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The newest national champions are now back in West Michigan. Ferris State football beat Colorado School of Mines 41-14 in North Texas to earn back to back titles.

FSU's charter plan landed in Grand Rapids on Sunday afternoon after coming back from Texas. The team got off the plan, showing off their new trophy and cowboy hats to commemorate the win.

This was the 3rd trip to the championship in four years and their second straight championship. Led by long time head coach Tony Annese, he said that he's been pinching himself because of the success they had this year.

"One of the most unbelievable seasons that I've ever coached in 35 years as a head coach just because our guys were so gritty and just finished strong the last few weeks. Just finished strong and were playing great ball," said Annese.

The Bulldogs ended the year 14-1 in that championship game. Zeeland native Carson Gulker ran for 83 yards and scored three times. Mona Shores alumni Brady Rose also led the team in receptions.

"Last years team was so good that we didn't really have any close games during the playoffs. I know I wasn't playing in them but I saw and this year we won by three to Pittsburg State and won by three against Grand Valley. We had to fight hard for these games," said Rose.