GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a top 15 battle, No. 7 Ferris takes down No. 13 Davenport and dishes the Panthers their first loss of the season. Final score 28-7.

In Allendale, Grand Valley hosted Wayne State in the 2nd to last week of the regular season. The Lakers scored early and often which earned them a 42-14 win against the Warriors.