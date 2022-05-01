Father-Son Duo Play Against Each Other in Saturday Doubleheader

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saturday's doubleheader between Rockford and East Grand Rapids wasn't just a normal non-conference game. It was the one opportunity throughout the entire baseball season that Matt and Zach Vriesenga, a father and son duo, got to play against each other.

Matt is the head coach at Rockford, Zach is the starting pitcher at EGR.

"It's a joy because you want to compliment when he does things well but you also have a game and kids on the other team that you have to coach too so it's fun, I know he enjoys it," said Matt Vriesenga.

"It's a little weird. Yeah pitching against him was a little odd because usually I don't pitch these days but it was quite fun," said Zach Vriesenga.