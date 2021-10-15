Fan voting opens for Whitecaps' Hall of Fame Class of 2022

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — West Michigan Whitecaps fans are invited to cast their vote for the 2022 Hall of Fame class now through Oct. 29.

Nominations have been made for former Whitecaps players, managers, coaches and others who have made outstanding contributions to the organization, a news release said Friday.

Fans can see the nominees and vote here.

“Over the years, we’ve found this to be a special moment for the recipients and the Whitecaps,” said Jim Jarecki, Whitecaps general manager and vice president. “When the community votes you in, it comes with a lot of pride. It continues to be a fun tradition for West Michigan.”

Fans can vote for up to three players or people who have made contributions to the team worthy of acceptance into the Hall of Fame.

Winners will be determined by a committee made up of front office members and local media personalities, as well as fan votes.

Eligible candidates in the player and coach categories must be out of the organization for at least five years, meaning players from the 2016 season are now eligible.

Players are judged over the individual’s entire career with an emphasis on their achievements while with the Whitecaps.

Candidates can also be judged on his or her impact on the community, character, sportsmanship and integrity.

Fans and front office personnel are also eligible for nomination.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be inducted at next year’s annual “Step Up to the Plate” Whitecaps winter gala.