Excitement from Lance Taylor and WMU at MAC Media Day

(WXMI) — Western Michigan football head coach Lance Taylor will enter year two after the Broncos went 4-8 last season. Taylor and the Broncos spoke at MAC Media Day at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Western Michigan football coach Lance Taylor:

"I'm really excited for year two. We bring back so many guys who played for us last year and understand what the expectation is and the foundation that we laid last year. They're taking ownership and accountability and they're able to lead the young guys or new guys and really put their signature on what our team will be."

Western Michigan returns 26 players who started games a year ago. WMU will also have two new coordinators, offensive coordinator Walt Bell and defensive coordinator Scott Bower.

More from Taylor:

"I'm really thankful for the buy-in of those guys. I counted it up last night, we've got 26 guys returning that started games for us at some point last year. So we've got a strong core nucleus. To return all of those guys who are going to be helping us again this year, I'm really thankful for that group. They believed in each other and the Bronco Brotherhood. They believed that we could be special this year and put together a special year and I'm excited to watch them display all the hard work that they started a year ago."

The Broncos have a tough non-conference schedule, starting the season on the road traveling to Wisconsin on Friday, August 30th and then going to Ohio State in Week 2.

