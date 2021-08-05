Eastern Market cancels Lions tailgates for 2021 due to staff shortage

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Lions fans will not be able to tailgate at Eastern Market this upcoming season.

The market announced that all tailgating has been canceled, as Eastern Market does not have the staff capacity to host large-scale tailgating crowds.

Parking bans will be enforced during home games, and the Eastern Market parking lots will not be available.

We love the energy that Detroit Lions fans bring to the market but with our current resources, we can’t provide the experience that fans expect. We look forward to serving our tailgating crowds again in 2022," Eastern Market Partnership said in a Facebook post.